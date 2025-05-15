Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
17:40 15.05.2025

Ukrainians in Spain Establish Rotary Club for Systematic Support of Ukraine

2 min read

Madrid, May 2024 – The Ukrainian diaspora in Spain, together with Spanish partners, has founded the Rotary Club Madrid Intercontinental Pasaporte(RCMIP.es). The club's mission is to provide effective support for Ukraine, facilitate its reconstruction, and develop international business connections.

The initiative is headed by Oleksandr Predytkevych, the owner of the law firm Lex Dixit in Spain, which assists and provides corporate law services for businesses, as well as defense in criminal cases, including international ones

Club Achievements:

Agreements with Spanish and Ukrainian Mayors
The club has facilitated the signing of memorandums of cooperation between Ukrainian and Spanish cities. Mayors discussed collaboration opportunities in:

  • Infrastructure restoration
  • Municipal governance experience exchange
  • Cultural and educational partnerships

Business Forums for Investment in Ukraine
On February 26, 2025, RCMIP organized a large-scale business forum with participation from:

  • 30 mayors from Ukraine
  • 30 mayors from Spain
    Participants explored joint platforms for Ukraine's reconstruction and attracting Spanish investments.

Support from the Spanish and Madrid Chambers of Commerce
The club actively collaborates with Spanish business institutions, processing inquiries from potential investors and fostering business connections.

Partnership with UGT FICA Trade Union
An agreement was signed with Spain's largest trade union, UGT FICA, to launch vocational training programs in major Spanish cities. Training will be provided in 25 construction specialties, with graduates receiving official certificates enabling Ukrainians to work legally in Europe.

Next Step – Roundtable "Ukraine: Challenges and Prospects"

🗓 May 22 at 14:00
📍 Madrid, Casa Club

Participants will discuss:
🔹 Investment opportunities in Ukraine
🔹 Partnership programs with European companies
🔹 Ways to streamline cooperation without bureaucratic barriers

Why Join?

Real investment projects
Direct engagement with European business partners
Fast and efficient solutions

"Together we can achieve more – uniting efforts for Ukraine's recovery!"Rotary Club Madrid Intercontinental Pasaporte.

Media & Partnership Contacts:
Bohdan Filonenko, +34 683 170 672

Tags: #club #spain

