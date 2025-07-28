Interfax-Ukraine
21:07 28.07.2025

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Spain discuss strengthening of Ukraine's military support

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held talks with Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Sprūds and Minister of Defense of Spain Margarita Robles.

"With the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Sprūds, we discussed the needs of the Defense Forces, the joint production of drones for Ukraine and the agreements of the last meeting of the Defense Contact Group. I thanked Latvia for its contribution to strengthening defense capabilities – in particular, for the transfer of UAVs for the Defense Forces and the recent decision to provide 42 units of Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers. The first batch has already been delivered to Ukraine," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel.

He noted that during the conversation, the parties agreed on the next steps of cooperation, including intensifying the dialogue with the Nordic-Baltic G8 countries.

"In a conversation with the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, we talked about ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities: on land, at sea and in the air. We are preparing appropriate agreements," Shmyhal said.

He also thanked her for her important contribution to supporting Ukraine, in particular in protecting the sky from Russian shelling, as well as for training and treating Ukrainian military personnel.

