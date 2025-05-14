Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:10 14.05.2025

EX-First Deputy Secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky, accused of causing UAH 17.4 mln damage to state, detained in Spain

2 min read
EX-First Deputy Secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky, accused of causing UAH 17.4 mln damage to state, detained in Spain

The former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) was detained in Spain, accused in the case of causing damage to the state in the total amount of UAH 17.44 million, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reports.

"On May 14, 2025, local law enforcement agencies detained the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, accused in the SAPO and NABU case of causing damage to the state in the total amount of UAH 17.44 million," the SAPO said on Telegram message on Wednesday.

The report does not specify the name of the detainee, but it refers to Oleh Hladkovsky.

The SAPO informs that the issue of the person's extradition to Ukraine is currently being resolved.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office recalls that during the pretrial investigation it was established that the former NSDC official used the power and official position granted to him contrary to the interests of the service in order to obtain illegal benefits from the structure in which he and his close associates have a share of ownership, namely PJSC Automobile Company Bogdan Motors.

"In October 2019, the person was notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. On July 2, 2021, the indictment in the case was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits," the report states.

According to the SAPO, in November 2023, the defendant left Ukraine. In April 2024, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the request of the SAPO prosecutor and put him on the wanted list.

Tags: #detained #hladkovsky #spain

MORE ABOUT

15:22 12.05.2025
Russia must say whether it wants peace by agreeing to unconditional 30-day ceasefire - Spanish MFA

Russia must say whether it wants peace by agreeing to unconditional 30-day ceasefire - Spanish MFA

18:36 08.05.2025
Police detain man who shot people in Sofiyivska Borshahivka near Kyiv

Police detain man who shot people in Sofiyivska Borshahivka near Kyiv

11:11 02.05.2025
Son of ex-Motor Sich president detained in France-Monaco operation over embezzlement of company assets

Son of ex-Motor Sich president detained in France-Monaco operation over embezzlement of company assets

20:34 14.03.2025
Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

16:33 04.02.2025
UNDP to restore 8 war-damaged Ukrainian schools with financial support from Spain

UNDP to restore 8 war-damaged Ukrainian schools with financial support from Spain

19:52 28.01.2025
Ukrainian, Spanish FMs sign agreement in Lviv to support Ukrainian schools teaching Spanish

Ukrainian, Spanish FMs sign agreement in Lviv to support Ukrainian schools teaching Spanish

20:57 22.01.2025
Zelenskyy, Spanish PM discuss military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Spanish PM discuss military aid to Ukraine

09:27 10.01.2025
Spain to supply Ukraine with 10 electric generators, new humanitarian aid program for Ukrainian families

Spain to supply Ukraine with 10 electric generators, new humanitarian aid program for Ukrainian families

20:58 11.12.2024
Zelenskyy, Spanish PM discuss joint actions to achieve peace

Zelenskyy, Spanish PM discuss joint actions to achieve peace

13:06 11.10.2024
Pro-Russian blogger detained for his calls for govt overthrow

Pro-Russian blogger detained for his calls for govt overthrow

HOT NEWS

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

LATEST

Three Ukrainians arrested in Germany, Switzerland on suspicion of sabotage attacks in favor of Russia – media

G7 ambassadors meet with Ukrainian opposition leaders

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

Meloni expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

Polish hauliers end blockade at Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine

AD
AD