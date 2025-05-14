EX-First Deputy Secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky, accused of causing UAH 17.4 mln damage to state, detained in Spain

The former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) was detained in Spain, accused in the case of causing damage to the state in the total amount of UAH 17.44 million, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reports.

"On May 14, 2025, local law enforcement agencies detained the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, accused in the SAPO and NABU case of causing damage to the state in the total amount of UAH 17.44 million," the SAPO said on Telegram message on Wednesday.

The report does not specify the name of the detainee, but it refers to Oleh Hladkovsky.

The SAPO informs that the issue of the person's extradition to Ukraine is currently being resolved.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office recalls that during the pretrial investigation it was established that the former NSDC official used the power and official position granted to him contrary to the interests of the service in order to obtain illegal benefits from the structure in which he and his close associates have a share of ownership, namely PJSC Automobile Company Bogdan Motors.

"In October 2019, the person was notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. On July 2, 2021, the indictment in the case was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits," the report states.

According to the SAPO, in November 2023, the defendant left Ukraine. In April 2024, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the request of the SAPO prosecutor and put him on the wanted list.