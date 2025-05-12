Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:22 12.05.2025

Russia must say whether it wants peace by agreeing to unconditional 30-day ceasefire - Spanish MFA

1 min read
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albarez called on Russia to demonstrate its readiness for peace by agreeing to an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, UK, France and the EU's top diplomat are meeting in London today to support peace in Ukraine. Ukraine wants peace. Europeans want peace. Russia must immediately declare whether it wants peace by accepting an unconditional 30-day ceasefire immediately," he wrote on the social network X on Monday.

