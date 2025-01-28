Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:52 28.01.2025

Ukrainian, Spanish FMs sign agreement in Lviv to support Ukrainian schools teaching Spanish

Ukrainian, Spanish FMs sign agreement in Lviv to support Ukrainian schools teaching Spanish

Foreign Ministers Andriy Sybiha and José Manuel Albares signed an agreement in Lviv on cooperation between Ukraine and Spain in education, which will help improve the quality standards of teaching Spanish in Ukrainian schools, as well as preserve and support schools with the study of the Spanish language and culture, where Spanish is taught as the first or second foreign language.

"The administrative international agreement on cooperation in general secondary education was concluded between the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the Ministry of Education, Professional Training and Sports of the Kingdom of Spain. The main goal of the agreement is to improve the study of the Spanish language and culture in Ukraine, promote intercultural dialogue, mobility and competitiveness of both states," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

