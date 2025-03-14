Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles, during which, in particular, he discussed deepening industrial cooperation, strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition and armored vehicles.

"Held a productive meeting with Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Spain Margarita Robles. We discussed key issues of common security and further strengthening of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. We identified priority areas of cooperation that require special attention. In particular, we focused on deepening industrial cooperation, strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition and armored vehicles," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Also, following the negotiations, the parties signed an agreement on the training of the Ukrainian military.

According to Umerov, Robles presented detailed plans for assistance to Ukraine in 2025, and the Spanish side showed significant interest in studying the Ukrainian experience of waging a modern war.

"I am sincerely grateful to Spain for its steadfast support from the first days of the full-scale invasion, in particular for military assistance and training of our defenders," he added.