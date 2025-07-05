Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:21 05.07.2025

Poroshenko not allowed to go abroad to congress of Spanish People's Party, conference in Rome – European Solidarity

2 min read
Poroshenko not allowed to go abroad to congress of Spanish People's Party, conference in Rome – European Solidarity
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko did not receive permission to go abroad and thus take part in the congress of the Spanish People's Party in Madrid and the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in Rome on July 10-11, the political force's website reported.

It is reported that the politician received an invitation to Madrid from head of the People's Party Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who is one of the candidates for the post of Prime Minister of Spain. "In a week we will have the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome. I have a personal invitation from the speaker of the Italian parliament," Poroshenko said during a trip to Chernivtsi.

The politician noted the deterioration of communication with the European Union countries and stated the need for unity within the country and international parliamentary diplomacy. "And then we will have a real opportunity to force Putin to cease fire," he is convinced.

As previously reported, the appellate court upheld the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court's decision that Poroshenko was denied to cross the border in an unlawful manner. "On June 27, 2025, the Seventh Administrative Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of the 6th Volyn Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, military unit 9971, and the decision of the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court of March 20, 2025 was left unchanged. Therefore, the border guard officials violated the law," lawyer Ihor Holovan said.

Tags: #poroshenko #permissions #spain

MORE ABOUT

15:59 02.07.2025
National Securities Commission refuses to extend term of Poroshenko's investment fund for 20 years

National Securities Commission refuses to extend term of Poroshenko's investment fund for 20 years

17:39 30.06.2025
Appellate court confirms illegality of border ban on Poroshenko – attorney-at-law

Appellate court confirms illegality of border ban on Poroshenko – attorney-at-law

11:31 30.06.2025
Poroshenko announces start of cooperation with Ukraine’s Ground Forces command on supply of Ai-Petri complexes

Poroshenko announces start of cooperation with Ukraine’s Ground Forces command on supply of Ai-Petri complexes

11:27 30.06.2025
Poroshenko announces start of cooperation with Ukraine’s Ground Forces command on supply of Ai-Petri complexes

Poroshenko announces start of cooperation with Ukraine’s Ground Forces command on supply of Ai-Petri complexes

12:13 27.06.2025
Poroshenko: Our task to get Trump interested in Ukraine's victory

Poroshenko: Our task to get Trump interested in Ukraine's victory

19:09 25.06.2025
European Solidarity says Financial Monitoring Service head does not explain at temporary investigative commission how documents for sanctions against Poroshenko prepared

European Solidarity says Financial Monitoring Service head does not explain at temporary investigative commission how documents for sanctions against Poroshenko prepared

16:53 24.06.2025
Poroshenko delivered equipment to air defence units and military training centres in Lviv region

Poroshenko delivered equipment to air defence units and military training centres in Lviv region

21:24 23.06.2025
Poroshenko urges formation of national salvation government and transition to war economy

Poroshenko urges formation of national salvation government and transition to war economy

20:31 23.06.2025
Head of European Solidarity branch from Troitske, Luhansk region, killed on frontline

Head of European Solidarity branch from Troitske, Luhansk region, killed on frontline

13:34 23.06.2025
US strikes on Iran are in Ukraine's interests – Poroshenko

US strikes on Iran are in Ukraine's interests – Poroshenko

HOT NEWS

Enemy occupies villages of Zeleny Kut, Novoukrainka near administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions – DeepState

On Saturday night, Russian attack mainly targets Starokostiantyniv

Russian occupiers cause blackout at Zaporizhia NPP – ministry

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to meet teams working to protect Ukrainian skies

Yermak reports on Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

LATEST

Enemy occupies villages of Zeleny Kut, Novoukrainka near administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions – DeepState

Kremlin tries to involve Laos in war against Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

House of Representatives calls on Trump administration to resume arms supplies to Ukraine

In Netherlands, Ukrainian migrants to pay twice as much for asylum

Slovakia again blocks 18th package of sanctions against Russia

Rutte hopes for US "flexibility" so that Ukraine has weapons

Borisoglebsk airfield hit – General Staff

URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

Eleven residents of Kherson region injured due to Russian aggression

Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy: We will continue to help them

AD
AD