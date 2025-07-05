Poroshenko not allowed to go abroad to congress of Spanish People's Party, conference in Rome – European Solidarity

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko did not receive permission to go abroad and thus take part in the congress of the Spanish People's Party in Madrid and the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in Rome on July 10-11, the political force's website reported.

It is reported that the politician received an invitation to Madrid from head of the People's Party Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who is one of the candidates for the post of Prime Minister of Spain. "In a week we will have the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome. I have a personal invitation from the speaker of the Italian parliament," Poroshenko said during a trip to Chernivtsi.

The politician noted the deterioration of communication with the European Union countries and stated the need for unity within the country and international parliamentary diplomacy. "And then we will have a real opportunity to force Putin to cease fire," he is convinced.

As previously reported, the appellate court upheld the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court's decision that Poroshenko was denied to cross the border in an unlawful manner. "On June 27, 2025, the Seventh Administrative Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of the 6th Volyn Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, military unit 9971, and the decision of the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court of March 20, 2025 was left unchanged. Therefore, the border guard officials violated the law," lawyer Ihor Holovan said.