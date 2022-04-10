Slovakia negotiating with Ukraine on supply of Zuzana howitzers to Kyiv – media

The Slovak government is negotiating with Ukraine on the supply of Zuzana self-propelled artillery mounts to Kyiv, the Slovak publication Niezalezna.pl reports.

"Bratislava and Kyiv are discussing the details of a contract for the sale of 16 155-mm Zuzana self-propelled artillery mounts," the report says.

It specifies that the crew of the howitzer consists of four soldiers. Zuzana can hit a target at a distance of up to 39.6 km.

In addition, these self-propelled artillery mounts have automatic reloading, which makes it possible to achieve a rate of fire of up to five rounds per minute. The stock of the howitzer is 750 km, the maximum speed is up to 80 km/h.

"The introduction of these sets into service will not be a big problem for Ukrainians, since a few years ago Ukraine purchased 26 152-mm DANA M2 self-propelled howitzers from the Czech Republic. The Zuzana sets themselves are simply a modernized version of the DANA artillery system, adapted, among other things, according to NATO standards. Other users of the Zuzana and DANA systems are, in particular, Georgia, Poland and the Czech Republic," the publication said.

A number of Slovak media, citing Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad, also report on the ongoing discussion of the possibility of supplying Kyiv with MiG-29 fighter jets, which are in service with the Slovak Air Force.