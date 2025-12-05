Ukraine's Consulate General will open in Prešov, Slovakia – MFA

The opening of the Ukrainian Consulate General and the Ukrainian Saturday school in Prešov, Slovakia, will take place on Friday, December 5, the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Interfax-Ukraine.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Slovakia, Andriy Sybiha and Juraj Blanár. A memorial plaque to Ukrainian philosopher Hryhoriy Skovoroda is also planned to be opened.