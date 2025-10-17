Interfax-Ukraine
15:16 17.10.2025

Slovak PM Fico agrees to open Ukrainian school in Slovakia

Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko has proposed to Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico to open a Ukrainian school in Slovakia.

"I would like to discuss with you the possibility of opening a Ukrainian school. I think this would be a very strong signal for our bilateral cooperation," Sviridenko said at the opening of joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations on Friday.

She noted that she would like to record such an agreement in a joint roadmap for cooperation.

In turn, Slovak Prime Minister Fico said that he had no objections to this.

"Today we are talking about this significant number of people who crossed the border. And with this significant number of children, the issue of establishing a school has no fundamental problems... I see this as useful for the partnership for the future," he added.

As reported, in early October, the Ministry of Education and Science published a list of verified Saturday and Sunday schools where Ukrainian children abroad can now study under the Ukrainian studies component at their place of residence. Among other things, the list includes Saturday and Sunday schools in Slovakia.

Tags: #svirydenko #ukrainian_schools #slovakia #fico

