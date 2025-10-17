Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 17.10.2025

Ukraine and Slovakia agree on technical and financial cooperation

1 min read
Ukraine and the Slovak Republic signed an agreement on technical and financial cooperation and a joint roadmap.

On the Ukrainian side, the agreement was signed by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka following the results of joint Ukrainian-Slovak intergovernmental consultations on Friday.

The countries also signed an intergovernmental protocol on checkpoints across the common state border. On the Ukrainian side, the document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

In addition, an agreement between the countries on mutual understanding regarding the location of the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Slovakia and the diplomatic mission of Slovakia in Ukraine was signed. On the Ukrainian side, the document was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svirydenko and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico signed an agreement on the exchange of information on labor mobility, as well as a joint roadmap. As reported, joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations are taking place on Friday with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svirydenko and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico.

Tags: #ukraine #slovakia #agreement

