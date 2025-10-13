Ukraine, Slovakia intend to agree on technical, financial cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers will approve a draft agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Slovak Republic on technical and financial cooperation.

According to order No. 1131 of October 10, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka is authorized to sign the said agreement.

In addition, according to order No. 1131 of October 10, a draft agreement with the government of the Slovak Republic on mutual understanding regarding the location of the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Slovakia and the diplomatic mission of Slovakia in Ukraine was approved.

As reported, on September 5, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico proposed organizing the fourth meeting of the Ukraine-Slovakia intergovernmental commission on October 20.