16:50 17.10.2025

Ukrainian PM to Slovak PM: We are facing difficult winter, counting on your support

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that Ukraine is counting on Slovakia's support during the coming winter period.

"We are indeed facing a difficult winter and are counting on your support. I believe our teams have made significant progress today in the energy sector on specific projects for the mutually beneficial use of our infrastructure," Svyrydenko said following the Ukrainian-Slovak intergovernmental consultations on Friday.

She stressed that coordination on energy security will help both countries get through this challenging period.

Svyrydenko also thanked Slovakia for its decision to allocate additional funds to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure and shelters.

As reported earlier, Svyrydenko announced Ukraine's readiness to help ensure Slovakia's energy security against potential supply risks and to work on creating a new regional energy hub.

