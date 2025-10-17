Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:59 17.10.2025

Fico: Slovakia open to good ties with all willing partners, incl Russia

Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico says that Slovakia wants to have good relations with all countries who are interested in having such relations with it, including both Ukraine and Russia.

"Slovakia pursues a policy that is oriented towards all four corners of the world. Since we want to be your good neighbors [Ukraine] and help, we want to have good friendly relations with all those who are interested in having good relations with us. These include Russia, China and Vietnam – all those who are interested in cooperation with our country," Fico said following the results of joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations on Friday.

As reported, joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations are taking place on Friday with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico.

Tags: #fico #slovakia

