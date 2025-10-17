Slovakia supports Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest, ready to help organize it - Fico

Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico says that Slovakia supports the meeting of US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest (Hungary) and is ready to help organize it.

"We welcome the information about the so-called summit of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest ... I can understand why there will be such a meeting and why specifically in Budapest. On behalf of the government of the Slovak Republic, I want to say that we fully support this meeting," Fico said at the opening of joint Ukrainian-Slovak intergovernmental consultations on Friday.

He also stressed that the Slovak government offers any assistance to partners in Hungary to organize such a summit.

As reported, on October 16, US President Donald Trump said that he considered Thursday's conversation with Vladimir Putin to be significant progress, calling it very productive, and announced planned meetings - a personal one in Budapest and at the level of advisors before that.