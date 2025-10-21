Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:28 21.10.2025

Slovakia to host Ukraine-focused conference to strengthen cooperation platform in Nov 2025

The Slovak Republic will host a conference dedicated to Ukraine in Bratislava in November 2025, focusing on European integration and postwar recovery, according to the Office of Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

"In November 2025, the Slovak Republic will host a conference dedicated to Ukraine in Bratislava to create a platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation on European integration and postwar recovery on a 'win-win' basis," the Office said following the third round of joint consultations between the Ukrainian and Slovak governments.

The agenda includes the development of joint projects within the Ukraine Investment Framework, expansion of the Carpathian Initiative (Ukraine–Poland–Slovakia), coordination of approaches to agricultural imports, support for the updated DCFTA agreement, and the signing of a memorandum on cooperation in sustainable development and forestry.

As reported, joint intergovernmental Ukrainian–Slovak consultations were held on October 17 with the participation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Tags: #slovakia

