Facts
17:34 17.10.2025

Slovakia to supply EUR 500,000-worth power equipment, allocate EUR 300,000 for school shelters in Ukraine

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Slovakia will supply Ukraine with a new EUR 500,000 energy equipment package, and will also allocate EUR 300,000 for the construction of shelters in Ukrainian schools in frontline regions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha after the talks with his Slovak colleague Juraj Blanár in Košice.

"I met with my Slovak colleague Juraj Blanár today in Košice as part of the third round of intergovernmental consultations led by PMs Yulia Svyrydenko and Robert Fico," he wrote on the Twitter social network on Friday.

Sybiha informed his Slovak colleague about Russia's recent attacks on our energy infrastructure and civilians. "And I am grateful for his timely announcement that Slovakia will supply Ukraine with a new €500,000 energy equipment package," he wrote.

He said that the Slovak side will also allocate EUR 300,000 for the construction of shelters in Ukrainian schools in frontline regions on a bilateral basis. "I also thanked Slovakia for providing recreation and summer vacation for Ukrainian children," he added.

"Defense cooperation was another key topic, including the use of the SAFE mechanism to strengthen Ukraine, as well as further development of the PURL initiative. The Slovak side is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine as part of the new security architecture in Europe," Sybiha said.

He stressed the critical need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia in order to advance peace. "We discussed in detail 19th package of sanctions which should be adopted soon. I also emphasized the importance of fully using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine," Sybiha said.

"I highlighted our successful cooperation in protecting national minorities. This sets an example for the entire region and demonstrates that where there is genuine will on both sides, there are no problems in this area," he added.

He said that the sides discussed ways to deepen political dialogue. "I thanked Slovakia for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and EU accession – together with Moldova and without decoupling," he added.

"Ukraine will strengthen its diplomatic presence in Slovakia. We intend to open our Consulate General in Prešov until the end of the year. This will help improve the quality of consular services for the Ukrainian community in eastern Slovakia. We are interested in fostering pragmatic, mutually beneficial, and good-neighborly cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia," Sybiha summarized.

