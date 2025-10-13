One Ukrainian citizen known to have been injured in train accident in Slovakia

Following the accident between two high-speed trains near Rozňava (Slovakia), one Ukrainian citizen, born in 2005, is known to be injured and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told reporters.

The Ukrainian Embassy is in contact with the victim's mother.

As of 6:00 p.m., according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 69 people are known to be injured, seven of whom are in serious condition, 14 with moderate injuries, and 48 with minor injuries. There are no fatalities.

Slovak media previously reported that two high-speed trains collided on Monday near a tunnel near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou, not far from Rožňava. The two oncoming trains were carrying more than 80 passengers and four employees of the Slovak Railway Company.

Health Minister Kamil Šaško reported that rescuers treated a total of 91 people: seven were seriously injured, 14 were moderately injured, and 70 were slightly injured. Both train drivers survived the head-on collision; one of them, who jumped from the locomotive before the collision, is one of the two seriously injured.