21:19 21.03.2022

Some 14 children severely wounded in Zaporizhia region over three days – local authorities

During the day in Zaporizhia region, four children suffered from shelling by Russian invaders. In total, over the past three days, some 14 children have suffered from the military aggression of the occupiers, their condition is grave.

According to Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, on the morning of March 21, in the village of Malynivka, Polohivsky district, the invaders shot two cars with local residents moving along the humanitarian corridor from automatic weapons.

As a result of the car shooting, two children, three women and a man were wounded.

The children were hospitalized in Zaporizhia regional hospital.

Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration said that such executions by the occupiers of refugees are becoming systematic. The Russian servicemen at checkpoints at first supposedly let civilian cars leaving the shelling zones pass. However, they shoot after the cars, despite the fact that there are small children in them.

"As a result, the day before yesterday, in addition to adults, six children were wounded, yesterday four children, today four more minors. All wounds are severe and most critical, there are many amputations of limbs," the Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

