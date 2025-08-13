Next few days and weeks can be decisive in peace process regarding Ukraine – Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, after a joint teleconference between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of European countries, stated that the parties have developed common positions to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace.

"Excellent meeting with the U.S. President and European leaders, including President Zelenskyy. Aligned views and unity. We are working together for a ceasefire and a sustainable peace. We are there for Ukraine every step of the way. The next few days and weeks can be decisive," he said on the X social network.