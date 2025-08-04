Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

A 13-year-old girl was returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, a 13-year-old girl was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. She dreamed of leaving for her grandparents, who live in the controlled territory of Ukraine, and maintained contact with them throughout the years of occupation. After much hesitation, she still decided to leave, which ended successfully – today the child is safe and with her relatives, whom she had not seen for over three years," he said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

Yermak thanked Helping to Leave for helping to save the child.