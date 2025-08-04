Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:06 04.08.2025

Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

1 min read
Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

A 13-year-old girl was returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, a 13-year-old girl was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. She dreamed of leaving for her grandparents, who live in the controlled territory of Ukraine, and maintained contact with them throughout the years of occupation. After much hesitation, she still decided to leave, which ended successfully – today the child is safe and with her relatives, whom she had not seen for over three years," he said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

Yermak thanked Helping to Leave for helping to save the child.

Tags: #children #yermak

MORE ABOUT

19:25 04.08.2025
New group of Ukrainian children sent to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation – ambassador

New group of Ukrainian children sent to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation – ambassador

16:57 04.08.2025
Yermak proposes to increase pressure on Russia: World may get opportunity this week to end the war

Yermak proposes to increase pressure on Russia: World may get opportunity this week to end the war

15:05 04.08.2025
Ukraine proves democratic transparency drives renewal – Yermak, French director Levy

Ukraine proves democratic transparency drives renewal – Yermak, French director Levy

09:14 04.08.2025
'Peace through strength' concept has been working since the appearance of American nuclear submarines - Yermak

'Peace through strength' concept has been working since the appearance of American nuclear submarines - Yermak

12:54 02.08.2025
Yermak on Trump's deployment of nuclear submarines: Peace through strength

Yermak on Trump's deployment of nuclear submarines: Peace through strength

14:12 31.07.2025
USA sanctions over 50 individuals and organizations linked to Iran's shadow fleet – Yermak

USA sanctions over 50 individuals and organizations linked to Iran's shadow fleet – Yermak

12:32 30.07.2025
Ukraine manages to return three more children from Russian occupation – Yermak

Ukraine manages to return three more children from Russian occupation – Yermak

09:50 30.07.2025
New sanctions against Russia to destroy any Russian narrative – Yermak

New sanctions against Russia to destroy any Russian narrative – Yermak

15:49 28.07.2025
Yermak on Trump statement: Putin understands only force - message was clear and loud

Yermak on Trump statement: Putin understands only force - message was clear and loud

15:11 26.07.2025
Another girl returned to govt-controlled territory of Ukraine – Yermak

Another girl returned to govt-controlled territory of Ukraine – Yermak

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

LATEST

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Ukraine, with partners' support, increases ratio with Russia in ammunition from 1:10 to 1:2 in two years – Czech President

Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about Poland allegedly cancelling visa-free travel with Ukraine

Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

AD
AD