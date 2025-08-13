Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:44 13.08.2025

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from 14 settlements of Donetsk region – authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, announced the beginning of the forced evacuation of families with children from the town of Bilozerske and six settlements of Bilozersk community and seven settlements of Dobropilska community of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, where there are currently approximately 1,150 children.

"We are starting the mandatory evacuation of families with children from the town of Bilozerske, the villages of Blahodat, Bokove, Vesele Pole, Vesna, Myrve, Novo-Vodiane of Bilozersk community and from the village of Sviatohorivka, the villages of Vyktorivka, Verivka, Kopani, Novo-Vyktorivka.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations of Donetsk region.

"I gave instructions to local authorities, heads of structural divisions of the regional state administration in coordination with law enforcement officers to organize the evacuation of families with these children as soon as possible and to provide appropriate living conditions in a safer territory of Ukraine," Filashkin emphasized.

Tags: #region #donetsk #evacuation

