Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:49 13.08.2025

Germany, along with allies, ready to finance Ukraine's support package for $500 mln under PURL – statement

2 min read
Germany, along with allies, ready to finance Ukraine's support package for $500 mln under PURL – statement

Germany, together with other allies, is ready to finance one of the first comprehensive support packages worth up to $500 million within the framework of the Priority Needs List of Ukraine (PURL) mechanism, the joint statement of the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Ministry of Germany reads.

"The support packages will include military goods that are either not produced by European industry or can be delivered by the United States faster than by European partners or Canada. These include, for example, critically important air defense equipment. They are urgently needed to counter the ongoing Russian air strikes, which are leading to the death of an increasing number of civilians throughout Ukraine," German agencies said.

As noted, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on July 14 that the United States will provide Ukraine with military equipment and ammunition under several support packages. Under the PURL mechanism, NATO will coordinate the implementation, ensuring that the content of the packages meets Ukraine's most urgent needs. Funding will be provided by European partners and Canada.

"By deciding to participate in this initiative, we emphasize our commitment to significantly strengthening and continuing our support for Ukraine and the solidarity of the alliance. The German government is in close consultation with NATO and allies on the details," the statement reads.

In total, since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, Germany has provided Ukraine with around EUR 40 billion in bilateral military support or has allocated it for the coming years.

