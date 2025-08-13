We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

US President Donald Trump says European leaders are seeking to sign a deal to end the war in Ukraine, without providing details of the agreement.

“Will be speaking to European Leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done,” Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social on Wednesday before an online summit with European leaders on ending the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, he accused a number of media outlets that criticize his planned meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday and call it a victory for Putin.

“What’s that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING. The Fake News is working overtime (No tax on overtime!). If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say that I made a bad deal … They are sick and dishonest people, who probably hate our Country. But it doesn’t matter because we are winning on everything!!!” Trump said.