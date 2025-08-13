Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
22:10 13.08.2025

We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

1 min read

US President Donald Trump says European leaders are seeking to sign a deal to end the war in Ukraine, without providing details of the agreement.

“Will be speaking to European Leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done,” Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social on Wednesday before an online summit with European leaders on ending the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, he accused a number of media outlets that criticize his planned meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday and call it a victory for Putin.

“What’s that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING. The Fake News is working overtime (No tax on overtime!). If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say that I made a bad deal … They are sick and dishonest people, who probably hate our Country. But it doesn’t matter because we are winning on everything!!!” Trump said.

Tags: #talks #eu #usa

MORE ABOUT

22:11 13.08.2025
USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

21:28 13.08.2025
Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

20:53 13.08.2025
Next few days and weeks can be decisive in peace process regarding Ukraine – Stubb

Next few days and weeks can be decisive in peace process regarding Ukraine – Stubb

20:46 13.08.2025
EC President: Today Europe, USA, NATO strengthen common ground for Ukraine

EC President: Today Europe, USA, NATO strengthen common ground for Ukraine

20:35 13.08.2025
Merz: Negotiations with our friends, partners going very well, there is hope for peace in Ukraine

Merz: Negotiations with our friends, partners going very well, there is hope for peace in Ukraine

20:25 13.08.2025
Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

19:25 13.08.2025
Rutte thanks Trump for his leadership in achieving peace: Ball is now in Putin’s court

Rutte thanks Trump for his leadership in achieving peace: Ball is now in Putin’s court

19:13 13.08.2025
President Trump believes that any territorial issues should be resolved only with Ukraine – Macron

President Trump believes that any territorial issues should be resolved only with Ukraine – Macron

18:11 13.08.2025
EU prepares further sanctions against Russia – Macron

EU prepares further sanctions against Russia – Macron

21:22 12.08.2025
Ukraine to be able to purchase weapons worth $1-1.5 bln monthly thanks to PURL program – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to be able to purchase weapons worth $1-1.5 bln monthly thanks to PURL program – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Germany, along with allies, ready to finance Ukraine's support package for $500 mln under PURL – statement

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from 14 settlements of Donetsk region – authorities

President Trump believes that any territorial issues should be resolved only with Ukraine – Macron

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy immediately if first one with Putin goes well

EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

Zelenskyy, Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with two additional Patriot systems

Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

Germany, along with allies, ready to finance Ukraine's support package for $500 mln under PURL – statement

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from 14 settlements of Donetsk region – authorities

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

Starmer: Ukraine must have robust, credible security guarantees to defend its territorial integrity as part of any deal

Ukraine ready for territorial talks – Merz

AD
AD