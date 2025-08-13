Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

The meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing demonstrated a high level of unity, said Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schooff.

"Given the meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin in Alaska on Friday, today we held a digital meeting with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, President Zelenskyy and J.D. Vance. This conversation demonstrated a high level of unity and broad agreement on important principles. It is good that the United States has taken the lead in negotiating a ceasefire. For real negotiations, it is important that Ukraine joins them. In addition, it is important to maintain pressure on Russia," he wrote on the social network X on Wednesday.

The head of government also noted that the Netherlands, together with our international partners, continue to provide "full support" to Ukraine.

"Meanwhile, the Netherlands, together with our international partners, continue to provide full support to Ukraine so that it can continue to defend itself against Russian aggression. Everything is aimed at achieving a sustainable and fair peace in Ukraine and for Ukraine," Schooff noted.