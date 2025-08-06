Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:00 06.08.2025

Nine hospitalized, including children, after Zaporizhia recreation center bombing

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Nine people have been hospitalized after an enemy strike with high-explosive aircraft bombs on a recreation center in the Zaporizhia region, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Two children were among the injured. Both are under medical supervision, one in serious condition. All victims are receiving necessary medical care," Fedorov said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

He previously reported that the occupiers shelled unspecified locations in the Zaporizhia region on Wednesday morning, killing two people and injuring 12 others, including four children. At least nine buildings were also damaged. Fedorov later reported that five people in serious and moderate condition were sent to the hospital.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also reported two deaths and 12 injuries as a result of the strike on the recreation center, but specified that only two of them were children.

"On August 6, between 05:55 and 06:10, the enemy launched air strikes on the territory of a recreation center in one of the settlements of the Zaporizhia district. According to preliminary data, two people were killed, 12 were injured, among them - according to confirmed information - at least two children. The number of victims is being specified," the message says.

Currently, emergency services are eliminating the fire of a farm building, cars and five fire centers in an open area. Nine one-story recreation houses were damaged.

Tags: #strike #injured #zaporizhia

