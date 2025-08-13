Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:03 13.08.2025

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

1 min read
Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, instead, they should include the United States and other allies who are ready to take on such obligations, French President Emmanuel Macron said following the leaders' online conversation.

"He [Trump] even said things that are very important to me. The fact that NATO should not be part of these security guarantees – and we know that this is a strong argument, especially for the Russian side – but that the United States and all allies who were ready should be part of them. And that is why we are committed to this. This is a very important clarification for me that we received today," he told reporters.

On Wednesday, August 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin. The leaders participated in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tags: #guarantees #trump #security

MORE ABOUT

20:25 13.08.2025
Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

20:20 13.08.2025
EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

18:05 13.08.2025
Merz: Ukrainian and European security issues should be discussed in Alaska, we convey this message to Trump

Merz: Ukrainian and European security issues should be discussed in Alaska, we convey this message to Trump

17:53 13.08.2025
Merz: Trump to brief Zelenskyy and European leaders after meeting with Putin

Merz: Trump to brief Zelenskyy and European leaders after meeting with Putin

10:36 13.08.2025
Trump and Putin to meet at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage

Trump and Putin to meet at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage

10:04 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy, European allies to brief Trump ahead of Putin meeting – media

Zelenskyy, European allies to brief Trump ahead of Putin meeting – media

09:22 13.08.2025
Trump doesn't view Anchorage meeting as concession to Putin – Rubio

Trump doesn't view Anchorage meeting as concession to Putin – Rubio

20:43 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy does not know outcome of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Zelenskyy does not know outcome of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

20:28 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin needs 'photo' from meeting with Trump, talks without Ukraine 'will not be perceived as fact'

Zelenskyy: Putin needs 'photo' from meeting with Trump, talks without Ukraine 'will not be perceived as fact'

16:44 12.08.2025
Trump-Putin conversation may matter bilaterally but can't decide Ukraine without us – Zelenskyy

Trump-Putin conversation may matter bilaterally but can't decide Ukraine without us – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Germany, along with allies, ready to finance Ukraine's support package for $500 mln under PURL – statement

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from 14 settlements of Donetsk region – authorities

President Trump believes that any territorial issues should be resolved only with Ukraine – Macron

Starmer: Ukraine must have robust, credible security guarantees to defend its territorial integrity as part of any deal

LATEST

USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

Next few days and weeks can be decisive in peace process regarding Ukraine – Stubb

EC President: Today Europe, USA, NATO strengthen common ground for Ukraine

Merz: Negotiations with our friends, partners going very well, there is hope for peace in Ukraine

Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy immediately if first one with Putin goes well

Zelenskyy, Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with two additional Patriot systems

Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

AD
AD