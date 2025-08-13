Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, instead, they should include the United States and other allies who are ready to take on such obligations, French President Emmanuel Macron said following the leaders' online conversation.

"He [Trump] even said things that are very important to me. The fact that NATO should not be part of these security guarantees – and we know that this is a strong argument, especially for the Russian side – but that the United States and all allies who were ready should be part of them. And that is why we are committed to this. This is a very important clarification for me that we received today," he told reporters.

On Wednesday, August 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin. The leaders participated in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and U.S. President Donald Trump.