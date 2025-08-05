International coalition demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children

The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, created within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, has called on Russia to return the abducted Ukrainian children without delay and without any conditions, the coalition is co-chaired by Canada and Ukraine, a joint statement was signed by 38 countries, the Council of Europe and the European Union, the Office of the President of Ukraine has said.

"Russia's forced deportation of almost 20,000 Ukrainian children is a blatant violation of international law. These children must be returned. We call on Russia to start with 339 children identified by Ukraine. The EU will continue to impose sanctions against those who abduct Ukrainian children and try to erase their identity," said Kaia Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission.

The coalition also calls on Russia to provide full and verified information on the whereabouts, condition and legal status of all children; to ensure unhindered access for international humanitarian organizations; to stop the manipulation of children’s identities, including forced change of citizenship, placement in Russian families or institutions, and their exposure to ideological influence and militarization.

“Ukrainian children abducted by Russia must be returned. Children living under Russian occupation must be released. Children living in fear of terror must be given safety, and those who were forced to flee Ukraine must be given the opportunity to return home. Russia must be held accountable for making the destruction of children’s lives its strategic policy in a war of aggression,” Special Representative of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe on the situation of Ukrainian children Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjord Gylfadóttir said.

As stated in the report, during the first round of peace talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to Russia an initial list of children for return. However, to date, Russia has refused to offer any effective mechanism for the return of young Ukrainians.

"Today's coalition statement demonstrates that the international community is united in its demand for the return of every Ukrainian child who has been deported or forcibly displaced. There is no justification for these crimes, and there can be no delay in returning the children home. Every day that passes without their return is a day of continued injustice," the statement quoted the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, as saying.

The coalition's joint statement was supported by: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the European Union (observer), Switzerland (observer) and the Council of Europe.