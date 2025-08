Death toll from enemy shelling of Novo-Platonivka in Kharkiv region on July 29 grows to seven

An 85-year-old woman, who was wounded in the shelling of Novo-Platonivka in Izium district of Kharkiv region by Russian troops on July 29, died in the hospital on Tuesday morning.

This was reported by the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

Thus, the total number of deaths as a result of enemy shelling on July 29 has risen to seven.