20:25 13.08.2025

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

 U.S. President Donald Trump said Russia faces very serious consequences if his meeting in Alaska with Vladimir Putin is unsuccessful, he said during a press conference at the Kennedy Center.

When asked by a reporter whether there would be consequences for Putin and Russia if he did not agree to stop the war on Friday, the U.S. president replied briefly: "There will be very serious consequences."

Later, when asked by a journalist whether Trump hoped to convince Putin to stop striking civilians in Ukraine, Trump replied that he had a lot of good conversations with Putin, after which missiles were aimed at cities and buildings, so he was not sure that he would succeed.

