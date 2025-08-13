Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for organizing the "Europe-U.S. conversation" and expressed the hope that "we have become closer to ending the war."

"I am grateful to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for accepting our special format today – the Europe-U.S. conversation. It is always important to have coordinated positions and help each other in moving towards real peace. We all in Europe equally perceive the key principles that can guarantee Europeans dignity and security. We are constructively cooperating with the United States. We are preparing joint steps," he said in Telegram on Wednesday.

"I hope that today we are closer to ending the war and building a guaranteed peaceful future," he said.