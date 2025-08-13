Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:55 13.08.2025

Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for organizing the "Europe-U.S. conversation" and expressed the hope that "we have become closer to ending the war."

"I am grateful to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for accepting our special format today – the Europe-U.S. conversation. It is always important to have coordinated positions and help each other in moving towards real peace. We all in Europe equally perceive the key principles that can guarantee Europeans dignity and security. We are constructively cooperating with the United States. We are preparing joint steps," he said in Telegram on Wednesday.

"I hope that today we are closer to ending the war and building a guaranteed peaceful future," he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #berlin #gratitude

MORE ABOUT

18:41 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: We agree on five principles with Trump, European leaders to achieve peace

Zelenskyy: We agree on five principles with Trump, European leaders to achieve peace

17:55 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: My position on territorial issues not changed

Zelenskyy: My position on territorial issues not changed

17:47 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

17:39 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: We hope main subject at Alaska meeting to be ceasefire, after which we will have contact with Trump

Zelenskyy: We hope main subject at Alaska meeting to be ceasefire, after which we will have contact with Trump

13:46 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy arrives for working visit in Berlin

Zelenskyy arrives for working visit in Berlin

11:38 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy holds more than 30 conversations, consultations with partners: there is no sign that Russia is preparing to end war

Zelenskyy holds more than 30 conversations, consultations with partners: there is no sign that Russia is preparing to end war

10:17 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy in Berlin to participate in video conference with European leaders, Rutte and Trump

Zelenskyy in Berlin to participate in video conference with European leaders, Rutte and Trump

10:04 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy, European allies to brief Trump ahead of Putin meeting – media

Zelenskyy, European allies to brief Trump ahead of Putin meeting – media

21:35 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

21:32 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: During possible ceasefire, it's necessary to decide what partners, Russia able to guarantee

Zelenskyy: During possible ceasefire, it's necessary to decide what partners, Russia able to guarantee

HOT NEWS

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Germany, along with allies, ready to finance Ukraine's support package for $500 mln under PURL – statement

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from 14 settlements of Donetsk region – authorities

President Trump believes that any territorial issues should be resolved only with Ukraine – Macron

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

LATEST

USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

Next few days and weeks can be decisive in peace process regarding Ukraine – Stubb

EC President: Today Europe, USA, NATO strengthen common ground for Ukraine

Merz: Negotiations with our friends, partners going very well, there is hope for peace in Ukraine

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy immediately if first one with Putin goes well

EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

Zelenskyy, Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with two additional Patriot systems

AD
AD