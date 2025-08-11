Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:38 11.08.2025

Russian military damages Zaporizhia NPP External Crisis Center – Ministry of Energy

2 min read

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhia on August 10, the Zaporizhia NPP External Crisis Center was hit, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"Fortunately, none of the employees were injured, but the office building was partially destroyed," the Ministry of Energy said in a Telegram message on Monday.

The ministry called on international organizations and foreign partners to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor and take urgent measures to stop the shelling of Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure.

They explained that the External Crisis Center is an integral part of the plant's security system, and in conditions where the occupation leadership of the ZNPP blocks the automatic transmission of data on the nuclear and radiation status through the IAEA's IRMIS system, it is its specialists who continuously monitor the radiation situation in the observation zone in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"The attack on the infrastructure that monitors the radiation situation is yet another proof of the irresponsible policy of the aggressor, who disregards all norms of international law. The Russians once again prove that their actions pose a real threat to the nuclear safety not only of Ukraine, but also of the entire European continent," commented Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk, whose words are quoted in the report.

The Ministry of Energy once again emphasized that the only way to restore nuclear safety and stability in the region is the complete demilitarization of the Zaporizhia NPP and its return under the full control of the legal operator – Energoatom.

