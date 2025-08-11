Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:46 11.08.2025

Operational evacuation of wounded at front becomes more complicated, use of GRCs for this should be scaled up – Syrsky

2 min read
Operational evacuation of wounded at front becomes more complicated, use of GRCs for this should be scaled up – Syrsky
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky states the need to expand the use of ground robotic complexes (GRCs) to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield due to the fact that strike drones have significantly increased the depth of the front.

"Under the current circumstances on the battlefield, it is increasingly difficult to comply with the requirements for operational evacuation. However, we must look for effective answers to these challenges. In addition to improving the training and provision of personnel and medical units, the situation can be improved thanks to new technical approaches to evacuation, in particular through the use of unmanned systems and GRCs," Syrsky said on Facebook on Monday following the results of the monthly meeting on military medicine and medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The meeting participants discussed the state of the capabilities of medical units, the formation and use of individual medical battalions, and the staffing of medical departments.

"We should scale up the use of GRCs for the evacuation of the wounded, improve the provision of medical units with armored and evacuation equipment, and implement other logistical and organizational solutions for the timely transportation of the wounded and providing them with qualified assistance," the commander-in-chief said.

He said that following the meeting, he had identified tasks for the development of the medical service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"The main goal is to preserve the lives and health of the defenders of Ukraine who are holding the front," Syrsky said.

Tags: #war #evacuation #wounded

MORE ABOUT

21:23 11.08.2025
Trump: We're going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine

Trump: We're going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine

21:00 11.08.2025
No sign Russia preparing to end war, on contrary, they regrouping forces to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

No sign Russia preparing to end war, on contrary, they regrouping forces to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

20:06 11.08.2025
Kallas: Transatlantic unity, support to Ukraine, pressure on Russia - how we will end this war

Kallas: Transatlantic unity, support to Ukraine, pressure on Russia - how we will end this war

16:13 11.08.2025
Talk between speakers of parliaments of Ukraine and Latvia: Ending the war must be based on intl law and territorial integrity

Talk between speakers of parliaments of Ukraine and Latvia: Ending the war must be based on intl law and territorial integrity

13:56 10.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross assists evacuees from Korabel neighborhood in Ukrainian city of Kherson

Ukrainian Red Cross assists evacuees from Korabel neighborhood in Ukrainian city of Kherson

16:11 09.08.2025
Reps from USA, Ukraine, Europe to meet in UK on Saturday

Reps from USA, Ukraine, Europe to meet in UK on Saturday

14:46 09.08.2025
Putin offers USA to end war in exchange for control over Eastern Ukraine — media

Putin offers USA to end war in exchange for control over Eastern Ukraine — media

14:11 09.08.2025
URCS volunteers from two regions participate in evacuation of Korabel residents in Kherson

URCS volunteers from two regions participate in evacuation of Korabel residents in Kherson

12:58 09.08.2025
Ukrainians deserve just peace based on respect for territorial integrity, Russia must not be rewarded – Sybiha

Ukrainians deserve just peace based on respect for territorial integrity, Russia must not be rewarded – Sybiha

20:31 07.08.2025
All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

HOT NEWS

EU leaders issue ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: Diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

Trump: We're going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine

Trump says he's concerned about Ukraine's need for constitutional approval for territory swap

No sign Russia preparing to end war, on contrary, they regrouping forces to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

LATEST

EU leaders issue ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: Diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

Trump announces his intention to organize meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Trump says he's concerned about Ukraine's need for constitutional approval for territory swap

Sybiha: Ukraine's future cannot be determined without Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We’ll continue communication with partners at all levels - communication with USA

Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

Defense Ministry launches direct purchases of pickups, ATVs for needs of AFU’s combat units

Ukraine should not slow down reforms, question rule of law – Czech FM on European integration

Trump says Russians ‘would have been in Kyiv in four hours if they went down the highway’

Canada intends to join new price cap on Russian oil

AD
AD