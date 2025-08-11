Operational evacuation of wounded at front becomes more complicated, use of GRCs for this should be scaled up – Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky states the need to expand the use of ground robotic complexes (GRCs) to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield due to the fact that strike drones have significantly increased the depth of the front.

"Under the current circumstances on the battlefield, it is increasingly difficult to comply with the requirements for operational evacuation. However, we must look for effective answers to these challenges. In addition to improving the training and provision of personnel and medical units, the situation can be improved thanks to new technical approaches to evacuation, in particular through the use of unmanned systems and GRCs," Syrsky said on Facebook on Monday following the results of the monthly meeting on military medicine and medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The meeting participants discussed the state of the capabilities of medical units, the formation and use of individual medical battalions, and the staffing of medical departments.

"We should scale up the use of GRCs for the evacuation of the wounded, improve the provision of medical units with armored and evacuation equipment, and implement other logistical and organizational solutions for the timely transportation of the wounded and providing them with qualified assistance," the commander-in-chief said.

He said that following the meeting, he had identified tasks for the development of the medical service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"The main goal is to preserve the lives and health of the defenders of Ukraine who are holding the front," Syrsky said.