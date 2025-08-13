USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

A trilateral meeting between Ukrainian and US Presidents, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin, is being prepared for the end of next week, the location of which is being agreed upon by the American side, CBS News reported on Wednesday, citing its own sources.

The publication says that two sources familiar with the talks told CBS News on Tuesday that the USA is working on a location for a meeting between Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy as early as the end of the next week.

As reported, Trump announced last Friday that he would meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. In particular, he stated his intention to negotiate the return of part of the occupied territory of Ukraine, and also stated his intention to negotiate certain "territory swaps."