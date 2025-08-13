Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:20 13.08.2025

EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

1 min read
 Ukraine's allies are assessing the possibility of gradually easing sanctions against Russia if a full ceasefire can be agreed upon, Sky News reports, citing sources close to the country currently presiding over the EU Council.

“They hope that a 15-day ceasefire can be reached immediately (the sanctions will still be in place for this period of time), before a more structured pause in fighting in Ukraine can take hold,” the message reads.

It is noted that the plan is that sanctions will be reinstated if any violations occur.

Separately, Italian government sources told Sky News they would press Donald Trump to include Europe in his discussions with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine during their video call today.

"He's been asking European countries to invest more on military spending, so we must be involved in these decisions", an Italian diplomat explained.

The sources added during the call Italy will underline the need of clear military, economic and political guarantees for Ukraine.

Tags: #putin #trump

