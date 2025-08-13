EC President: Today Europe, USA, NATO strengthen common ground for Ukraine

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen, following a teleconference organized on Wednesday by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, said: Europe, the United States and NATO have strengthened the common ground for Ukraine.

"Together with the U.S. President, the President of Ukraine and other European leaders, we had a very good call. We exchanged on the upcoming bilateral meeting in Alaska. Today Europe, the US and NATO have strengthened the common ground for Ukraine. We will remain in close coordination. Nobody wants peace more than us, a just and lasting peace," she said on the X social network.