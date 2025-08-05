Japan's Nojima Corporation to donate JPY 200 mln to Olena Zelenska's Children's Support Foundation projects

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Hiroshi Nojima, president of the Japanese company Nojima Corporation, one of the largest retail chains in Japan selling electronics and digital technologies, announced the decision to provide JPY 200 million to the projects of the Olena Zelenska Foundation aimed at helping Ukrainian children.

As reported on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Tuesday, Nojima announced this during a meeting of the first lady of Ukraine with representatives of the government organization JICA and Japanese business in Japan.

Rakuten Group also expressed interest in supporting the Foundation’s projects, and the terms of cooperation are currently being finalized.

During the meetings, the Foundation’s team presented its work and key projects. These include building shelters in schools and kindergartens, creating Schools of Superheroes at children’s hospitals, providing students with devices for distance learning, and constructing housing for large foster families who lost their homes. A new Foundation project was also presented – the “12–21” youth spaces for psychosocial support of adolescents and young people.