Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:13 13.08.2025

President Trump believes that any territorial issues should be resolved only with Ukraine – Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump said that territorial issues can only be resolved with Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said following the leaders' online conversation.

"Another clear point made by President Trump: territorial issues that fall within the competence of Ukraine cannot and will not be discussed directly by anyone other than the President of Ukraine. We support this position; it was very clearly voiced by President Trump, and this sets the tone for the meeting," he told reporters.

The French leader said Trump very clearly stated the American goal of achieving a ceasefire during the meeting in Alaska.

"And it is very important that a ceasefire is actually achieved during this meeting, and with the mediation of the United States. We support this initiative, as well as new prisoner exchanges and the release of children," Macron said.

He also stressed the critical importance of security guarantees.

"There is a link between any territorial concessions and security guarantees that will be provided to Ukraine. You know that this is a position that we have defended and fought for in recent months, and which even led to the creation and planning of our coalition of the willing. President Trump has also been clear on this issue," the French president said.

On Wednesday, August 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin. The leaders took part in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and U.S. President Donald Trump.

