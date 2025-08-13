Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 13.08.2025

Merz: Negotiations with our friends, partners going very well, there is hope for peace in Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz positively assessed the negotiations of European leaders, in particular, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as their consultations with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska scheduled for Friday, and expressed hope for an end to the war in Ukraine.

"Negotiations with our friends and partners are going very well. There is hope for peace in Ukraine. We want Donald Trump to succeed in Alaska, and we, the Europeans, are doing everything to set this meeting in the right direction," Merz said on X on Wednesday.

As reported, on Wednesday, August 13, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Merz in Berlin. The leaders took part in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and U.S. President Donald Trump. This was followed by a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

