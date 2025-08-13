Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:23 13.08.2025

Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy immediately if first one with Putin goes well

2 min read
Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy immediately if first one with Putin goes well

 U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to hold a trilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin as soon as possible if his planned meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday turns out to be successful.

"The second meeting – if the first one goes okey, we'll have a quick second one. I'd like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy, and myself, if they would like to have me there," Trump said during a speech at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that this second meeting "will be more productive than the first one, because the first one is that I'm going to find out where we are and what we're doing."

At the same time, Trump said there may not be a second meeting if he does not get answers to important questions during the summit in Alaska. "There may not be a second meeting, because if I feel that it is not appropriate to have it, because I did not get the answers that we have to have, then we are not going to have a second meeting," the U.S. president said.

He highly praised the consultations with European leaders, which took place in the format of a video conference on Wednesday, in particular, mentioning the conversation with Zelensky. "We had a very good call. He was on the call, President Zelensky was on the call. I would rate it a 10. You know, very, very friendly," Trump said.

As reported, last Friday, Trump announced that his meeting with Putin would take place on August 15 in Alaska. In particular, he stated his intention to agree on the return of part of the occupied territory to Ukraine, and also stated his intention to agree on certain "territorial swaps."

The leaders of the 26 member states of the European Union approved a joint statement in support of Ukraine on the eve of the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. Only Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not sign the document.

 

Tags: #negotiations #us #rf

MORE ABOUT

20:46 13.08.2025
EC President: Today Europe, USA, NATO strengthen common ground for Ukraine

EC President: Today Europe, USA, NATO strengthen common ground for Ukraine

20:35 13.08.2025
Merz: Negotiations with our friends, partners going very well, there is hope for peace in Ukraine

Merz: Negotiations with our friends, partners going very well, there is hope for peace in Ukraine

20:25 13.08.2025
Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

20:08 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with two additional Patriot systems

Zelenskyy, Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with two additional Patriot systems

20:47 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Losses on front are approximately 1 to 3, Russia's losses are three times higher

Zelenskyy: Losses on front are approximately 1 to 3, Russia's losses are three times higher

20:38 12.08.2025
Moscow to prepare certain info space by Aug 15, as if Russia advancing on front – Zelenskyy

Moscow to prepare certain info space by Aug 15, as if Russia advancing on front – Zelenskyy

20:18 12.08.2025
Russia preparing for offensive operation in Zaporizhia, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka axes – Zelenskyy

Russia preparing for offensive operation in Zaporizhia, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka axes – Zelenskyy

11:57 12.08.2025
Poroshenko: The only acceptable outcome of talks must be an unconditional ceasefire

Poroshenko: The only acceptable outcome of talks must be an unconditional ceasefire

21:00 11.08.2025
No sign Russia preparing to end war, on contrary, they regrouping forces to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

No sign Russia preparing to end war, on contrary, they regrouping forces to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

20:05 11.08.2025
Bilateral format of Russia-US negotiations not to resolve issue of war and peace – Podoliak

Bilateral format of Russia-US negotiations not to resolve issue of war and peace – Podoliak

HOT NEWS

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Germany, along with allies, ready to finance Ukraine's support package for $500 mln under PURL – statement

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from 14 settlements of Donetsk region – authorities

President Trump believes that any territorial issues should be resolved only with Ukraine – Macron

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

LATEST

USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

Next few days and weeks can be decisive in peace process regarding Ukraine – Stubb

EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

Germany, along with allies, ready to finance Ukraine's support package for $500 mln under PURL – statement

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from 14 settlements of Donetsk region – authorities

Rutte thanks Trump for his leadership in achieving peace: Ball is now in Putin’s court

AD
AD