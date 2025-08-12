Successful in mediation mission for return of Ukrainian children are Qatar, Vatican – Zelenskyy

Ukraine cannot agree with Russia on the return of its illegally deported children, successful in the mediation mission for their return were Qatar and the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We cannot agree with them [Russia] on the return of children. We agree with other countries that are conducting a mediation mission. The Qataris were the most successful. While they helped us. We turn to them, give them lists and they return. The Vatican was also successful, Cardinal Zuppi [Matteo] led this process under Pope Francis and under Pope Leo," Zelensky said during a conversation with journalists.

He said Ukraine is transferring lists of children, and these countries are helping, but at the level of Ukrainian and "Russian" ombudsmen this is not yet possible.

"That's why we wanted to put an end to some things in this tripartite track: ceasefire, exchange of all for all, return of children. This is something from which everyone will benefit: President Trump will win, the 'Russians' will lose nothing, Ukrainians will lose nothing. This is a normal compromise, ceasefire," the president said.

According to him, let the time for the ceasefire be any, let it be chosen by the United States or Russia, in order to prepare a plan, so that "we can find some compromises in ending the war."

Zelenskyy said they can be found, but several meetings at different levels are needed to discuss the possibilities of somehow ending this war.

"This will take some time. And how can we find compromises when the 'Russians' are simply giving ultimatums? Putin always speaks in ultimatums. But I believe that he does not have such forces against Trump to communicate with him in ultimatums," he said.