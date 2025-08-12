Mother with four children returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Yermak

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

A mother with four children aged 15, 12, 8 and one and a half years old was returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, we managed to save a mother with four children aged 15, 12, 8 and one and a half years old, who decided to take a difficult and dangerous path from the temporarily occupied territory," Yermak said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the family lived under constant pressure from the occupiers, who demanded that the children study according to the Russian curriculum in the occupation school, but the mother managed to organize online classes for the older children in a Ukrainian school. "For the first time in over three years, the children finally saw their father, and now the family is safe. Thank you to Helping to Leave for helping to save this family," Yermak said.