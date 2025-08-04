Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:25 04.08.2025

New group of Ukrainian children sent to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation – ambassador

New group of Ukrainian children sent to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation – ambassador
A new group of Ukrainian children left for Baku on Monday as part of a rehabilitation program, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev said.

“New group of Ukrainian children departed to Baku today under the children rehabilitation programme offered by Azerbaijan. Grateful to my colleagues from the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova who facilitated smooth departure from Chisinau,” he said on X.

According to the ambassador, 360 Ukrainian children have joined the program so far.

