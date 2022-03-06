Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in an address to Western politicians, has said that if the West does not close the sky over Ukraine and gives aircraft for Ukraine's self-defense, then there is only one conclusion: "you also want us to be killed very slowly."

"We are repeating every day: close the sky over Ukraine! Close to all Russian missiles, to Russian military aircraft, to all these terrorists. Create a humanitarian air zone. No missiles. No air bombs. We are people, and it is your humanitarian obligation to protect us, protect people. And you can do it," Zelensky said in an emergency video message after information about the missile attack on Vinnytsia.

"If you don't do this, if you don't give us at least planes so that we can defend ourselves, then only one conclusion can be drawn: you also want us to be killed very slowly," he added. Zelensky stressed that this is the responsibility of world politicians. "Today and forever," he said.