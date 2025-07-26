Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:07 26.07.2025

Mathernová: Successful passage of Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies to be step in re-establishing trust

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1YJcNo2VZD/

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demonstrated the signs of a mature democratic leader by registering the bill on NABU and SAPO in the Verkhovna Rada. Mathernová stated this on her Facebook profile on Friday.

"I'm following the protests that broke out this week in Kyiv and other cities. I'm reading the reports, watching the videos. But most of all – I'm listening to people... Such display of civility, dedication, commitment and patriotism in front of the Franko theatre is breathtaking. And the ability to listen to young people, to the civil society and not turn away from criticism is the sign of a mature democratic leader. President Zelenskyy showed that by registering a law in the Parliament that repeals the provisions of a previous law that had brought people to the streets. Its successful passage will be a good step on the road of re-establishing trust," Maternova wrote on Facebook.

