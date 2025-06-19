Putin pretends to offer his services in ending war in Middle East while refusing to end his own in Ukraine – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted the hypocrisy of Russia, which condemns strikes in the Middle East, while mercilessly attacking Ukraine.

“Tensions in the Middle East show at least two examples of Moscow's hypocrisy. First, Putin desperately tries to save Iran's nuclear weapons production capabilities while posing as a ‘mediator,’” he said on X.

Secondly, as Sybiha noted, Russia condemns the strikes in the Middle East, while at the same time ruthlessly attacking Ukraine.

“Putin pretends to offer his services in ending a war in the Middle East while refusing to end his own. The only rational conclusion is that Russia cannot be trusted in any situation, and it is always part of the problem rather than the solution,” the minister stressed