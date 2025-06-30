Zelenskyy to discuss increased air defense supplies with German FM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to discuss with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul cooperation with representatives of the countries' defense industries, as well as the possibility of increasing supplies of IRIS-T air defense systems.

"IRIS-T - we are very proud that we have them. And I think you are very proud of the quality of the corresponding German systems. This is another issue that I would like to talk about. I would like to talk to you about our experience and the possibility of increasing the supply of the number of corresponding systems, one of the best air defense systems IRIS-T," Zelenskyy said at the beginning of a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Kyiv.

The President noted that five representatives of large German defense industry companies may join the discussion of this issue, and in the "coming days this number will be up to 20."

According to him, a corresponding military hub will be developed in Ukraine, three of these companies are operating in the country, and a fourth company is expected.

"And I also wanted to talk about this fourth company with you separately, Mr. Minister," Zelenskyy added, addressing Wadephul.