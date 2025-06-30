Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
20:11 30.06.2025

Zelenskyy to discuss increased air defense supplies with German FM

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to discuss with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul cooperation with representatives of the countries' defense industries, as well as the possibility of increasing supplies of IRIS-T air defense systems.

"IRIS-T - we are very proud that we have them. And I think you are very proud of the quality of the corresponding German systems. This is another issue that I would like to talk about. I would like to talk to you about our experience and the possibility of increasing the supply of the number of corresponding systems, one of the best air defense systems IRIS-T," Zelenskyy said at the beginning of a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Kyiv.

The President noted that five representatives of large German defense industry companies may join the discussion of this issue, and in the "coming days this number will be up to 20."

According to him, a corresponding military hub will be developed in Ukraine, three of these companies are operating in the country, and a fourth company is expected.

"And I also wanted to talk about this fourth company with you separately, Mr. Minister," Zelenskyy added, addressing Wadephul.

Tags: #german #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

20:35 30.06.2025
Zelenskyy: EU close to 18th sanction package, but still misunderstandings with official Budapest

Zelenskyy: EU close to 18th sanction package, but still misunderstandings with official Budapest

20:12 30.06.2025
Zelenskyy announces talks with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures

Zelenskyy announces talks with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures

10:48 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy's visit planned for farewell to Pope Francis – source

Zelenskyy's visit planned for farewell to Pope Francis – source

18:11 11.02.2025
Zelenskyy intends to offer concessions to American companies in order to get Trump on his side

Zelenskyy intends to offer concessions to American companies in order to get Trump on his side

20:04 11.12.2024
Zelenskyy believes Trump wants to end war faster

Zelenskyy believes Trump wants to end war faster

20:30 27.11.2024
Zelenskyy names specific air defense systems Ukraine needs in conversation with Rutte

Zelenskyy names specific air defense systems Ukraine needs in conversation with Rutte

20:09 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

12:27 23.10.2024
Twelve mobile shelters installed in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions

Twelve mobile shelters installed in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions

19:23 10.10.2024
Zelenskyy presents Macron with Plan for Victory, speaks about frontline situation

Zelenskyy presents Macron with Plan for Victory, speaks about frontline situation

21:19 05.09.2024
Zelenskyy on govt replacements: Everyone in their position must deliver certain results during autumn

Zelenskyy on govt replacements: Everyone in their position must deliver certain results during autumn

HOT NEWS

KSE to invest $10 mln in transforming Kyiv Golf Club into world-class university campus – KSE President

KSE university in Ukraine aims to raise investment per student to $10,000 – KSE President

Zelenskyy: For every $2 invested in our long-range capabilities, we’re already receiving almost $10 in Russian losses

Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

LATEST

EBRD and EIB plan to provide EUR100 mln to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I

Turkish Onur Group plans to invest $450 mln in construction of 690 MW of new generation in Ukraine by 2030

Industrial park based on Quadruple Helix model with investments of UAH 6 bln to be constructed in Vinnytsia

European DFIs, private investors to join EU-coordinated structured investment fund for Ukraine

U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund not intended for social investments

IFC may allocate Flyer One Ventures Fund V EUR5 mln for projects in Ukraine and CEE

KSE to invest $10 mln in transforming Kyiv Golf Club into world-class university campus – KSE President

KSE university in Ukraine aims to raise investment per student to $10,000 – KSE President

European Commission invests EUR 910 mln in European Defense Fund involving Ukrainian defense companies for first time

Netherlands invests in implementation of energy independence of 23 Ukrainian hospitals

AD
AD