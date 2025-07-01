Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 01.07.2025

Zelenskyy discusses with Aliyev the fight against Russian aggression, development of bilateral relations

2 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and expressed solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and condolences in connection with the brutal detention of Azerbaijani citizens and the murder of the Safarov brothers in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

“Aliyev shared details that have already been established. They once again demonstrate the hatred, chauvinism, and cynicism of Russians. The President of Azerbaijan thanked Ukraine and the Ukrainian people for their support,” reported on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Tuesday.

It is reported that the parties also “discussed Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression, joint steps with international partners to end the war, and the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan in the energy sector.” Zelenskyy and Aliyev agreed to instruct their teams to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation later this month.

As reported, Russian law enforcement officers conducted searches in the homes of Azerbaijani residents in the administrative center of ,Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation on Friday. Two Azerbaijani citizens were killed, several others were seriously injured, and nine people were detained.

On Saturday, the ministry summoned the Russian embassy's charge d'affaires in Baku, Pyotr Volokov, demanding a full investigation and prosecution of those responsible. Azerbaijan then cancelled all cultural events involving Russian state and private institutions in protest of the deaths of its citizens.

Tags: #zelensky #aliyev

