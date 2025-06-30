Zelenskyy: EU close to 18th sanction package, but still misunderstandings with official Budapest

European leaders are close to adopting the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, but there is still a misunderstanding with Hungary's position, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are also grateful for the support of the 18th sanction package against Russian aggression. I know that the Europeans, the leaders of Europe are very close to this package. I know that there are some misunderstandings with official Budapest. And here, for our part, we would like to say that we are turning to Germany, as a strong country and as a leader of Europe, regarding your dialogue with Hungary," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Kyiv.

According to the president, it is in the interests of all of Europe for the sanction packages against the Russian Federation to work so that Russia feels the cost of its war.

"And it is precisely because of the sanctions that their economy will suffer. Of course, this will be a reduction in the allocation of money to Russia for the war machine," he added.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is behaving very diplomatically and constructively and is not responding to Hungary’s corresponding steps.

"And I would like us to remain in a union of partners and friends. Of course, Ukraine always has something to respond with, but we are still partners, we have one enemy - and that is Russia," the president emphasized.

As reported, on June 26, the European Council failed to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for the war it is waging against Ukraine. This follows from the conclusions on Ukraine that were adopted during the meeting of the European Council at the level of heads of state and government.