Zelenskyy announces news about Ukrainian interceptor drones

Ukraine is preparing new agreements with Denmark and other partners on the production of weapons, in addition, news about Ukrainian interceptor drones is being prepared, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

"Today we discussed the next steps in relations with the European Union – this is the six-month presidency of Denmark. Today there was a meeting with our government officials and the Office team – we are also preparing new agreements with Denmark and other partners on the production of weapons, joint production, and we are preparing news about our interceptor drones," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

As reported, on June 27, Zelenskyy held a briefing of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which he gave several special instructions regarding scaling up the production of weapons, in particular, interceptor drones.